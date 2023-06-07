Former Ocie Hill site

A look this week at the former Ocie Hill Community Center at 445 Bowman St. on the city's north side. (Richland County Land Bank phot)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday approved spending $10,200 to give potential developers a greater insight into the soil under the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center.

The board voted to hire the Mannik Smith Group from Toledo to do a geotechnical investigation and a phase one environmental assessment to determine the condition of the ground at the 3.2-acre site at 445 Bowman St.

Ocie Hill poll

The Richland County Land Bank received 105 responses for a poll offered to help decide the future of the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center site at 445 Bowman St. (Richland County Land Bank illustration)

