Former Kingsgate Cinema

The City of Mansfield has issued a demolition order for the former Kingsgate Cinema, 1290 Park Ave. West.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property.

The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.

