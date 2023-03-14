Ocie Hill

Bricks from the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center at 445 Bowman St. are being made available to the public for free.

MANSFIELD -- A piece of the city's north end history is now available.

The Richland County Land Bank has announced that bricks from the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center are available to the public for free.

