MANSFIELD -- A piece of the city's north end history is now available.
The Richland County Land Bank has announced that bricks from the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center are available to the public for free.
Demolition of the century-old building at 445 Bowman St. is underway, a $570,000 project being handled by the Land Bank.
It's a similar public offering the Land Bank is making for the former Westinghouse "A" building, a building it demolished earlier this year.
Members of the public who wish to acquire a brick may find one on pallets, directly outside the fenced area surrounding the former Ocie Hill site on the corner of Harker Street and Johns Avenue.
Bricks are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, while bricks last, according to Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick.
"The bricks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Land Bank cordially asks individuals desiring a brick from the Ocie Hill Building to respect the continued demolition taking place," she said.
No unauthorized individuals may enter the fenced area nor any active Ocie Hill work area for any reason without express, written permission from the Land Bank.
Hamrick said demolition at Ocie Hill, which began at the end of February, is proceeding at a fast pace. The Cleveland firm of C&J Contractors is handling the project.
"I was out there Saturday and I would say they were about 60 percent complete," Hamrick said Tuesday.
"They are moving along nicely, though weather will play a factor (in progress)," she said.
The project, largely funded by an Ohio Department of Development grant, requires a 25 percent local match on the total cost.
The Land Bank will determine its redevelopment future after the project is returned to a grass lot
The demolition project is funded as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, developed to help local communities tear down dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
The ODOD grant is part of a $500 million statewide program for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget last year.
That grant had required work to be completed by this summer. However, the state is now agreeing to extensions and has granted an additional year for work at Ocie Hill and also at the former Westinghouse property in Mansfield.
