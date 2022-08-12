Daisy Thomas House

Above is the property dubbed the "Daisy Thomas House" at 89 Wood St. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- A local engineer has estimated it will cost at least $200,000 just to stabilize and weatherize the the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents.

And that work needs to be done soon -- or the interior failure in the "Daisy Thomas House" will continue past the point of repair.

GALLERY: Richland County Land Bank discusses future of 'Daisy Thomas House'

Photos taken Aug. 3 of the "Daisy Thomas House" at 89 Wood St. in Mansfield, as well as images from the Richland County Land Bank meeting that same afternoon. (Richland Source file photos)

Download PDF Engineer report on 89 Wood St.

