The former Westinghouse "A" building and adjoining 13-acre "concrete jungle" are being demolished and cleaned up through $4 million in state grant dollars from the Ohio Dept. of Development (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Land Bank board members expressed optimism Wednesday the biennial state budget proposed will include another $500 million for brownfield remediation and demolition projects.

The funds were included in the budget version approved in the Ohio House and now being discussed in the Senate, according to Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick.

