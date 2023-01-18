Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to retain the services of Brickler & Eckler, a Columbus-based law firm.

The move came after a nearly 90-minute executive session in the board's offices on the first floor of the county administration building at 50 Park Ave. East.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

