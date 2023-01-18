The move came after a nearly 90-minute executive session in the board's offices on the first floor of the county administration building at 50 Park Ave. East.
Members declined to comment after finishing the closed-door meeting, a session that included Barrett Thomas, director of economic development for Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
According to the organization's agenda for the special meeting, the purpose of the executive session was to consider land acquisition.
Under Ohio Laws & Administrative Rules, bodies such as the Land Bank board can enter executive session for one of six reasons. The one cited on the board's agenda Wednesday was OAC 3358:17-1-04.2(A)(2):
(2) To consider the purchase of property (both real and personal, tangible or intangible), or to consider the sale of property (either real or personal) by competitive bid if disclosure of the information would give a competitive advantage to the other side by division (G)(2) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.
"It's all confidential," Land Bank attorney Jon Burton said in response to media questions about the topics discussed during the meeting.
It was not announced what the board will pay the Columbus law firm for its services.
The next scheduled Land Bank meeting is Feb. 1.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
