Ocie Hill
Buy Now

The former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center will be demolished in the next few months. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank  board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side.

The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for the effort, funded through a state grant.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"