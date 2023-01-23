Housing

Jotika Shetty, executive director of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, introduces Michael Webb, the project director for the first-ever countywide housing study.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The first Richland County housing study shows a need for almost 6,000 more homes -- for sale and for rent -- within the next decade.

