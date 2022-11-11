MANSFIELD -- Rachel Weber, CPA, has been selected as the director of finance at the Richland County Foundation.
Weber most recently was the CFO and practice manager for Women’s Care Inc. in Mansfield.
Prior to that, she was a corporate accountant at Shearer’s Foods, director of finance at Wenco Wendy’s Franchises in Ashland, and a senior accounting manager at Kleshinski, Morrison and Morris CPAs in Mansfield.
Weber earned an accounting degree from North Central State College in Mansfield.
Her professional experience will help lead the finances and deliver on the mission of the Richland County Foundation, which is to improve and enhance the quality of life in Richland County through strategic philanthropy and community leadership.
Weber replaces Robert Barrett, who will retire at the end of this year after working at the foundation since 2013.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.