MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $2,141,670 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its June meeting.
Projects at area nonprofit organizations and government agencies that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:
Mansfield Rising Projects
~ Main Street Improvement Plan: The City of Mansfield was awarded a grant to help fund the updated Main Street streetscape. Investing in Main Street is a high priority action item in the Mansfield Rising Plan.
The project will beautify Main Street, make it pedestrian friendly, add new sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting, waterlines, and drainage system. New brick crosswalks are designed to meet ADA requirements to improve visibility and safety.
A suspended catenary lighting system will be installed over Main Street between 4th and 5th streets and a decorative ring light will be suspended over the mid-block crossings on Park Avenue between Main and Diamond streets.
~Wayfinding for Main Street: Downtown Mansfield Inc. was awarded a grant to fund the first phase of a community wayfinding project. Using the principles and guidance from the Mansfield Rising Plan, wayfinding along the Main Street corridor and throughout downtown will be incorporated.
The wayfinding will integrate the new brand and highlight destinations and promote downtown districts. It will be visually appealing and interact seamlessly with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
Community Projects
~Sterkel Park: The City of Mansfield Parks & Recreation Department was awarded a grant for an inclusive and accessible park at Sterkel located off Hollywood Lane. The park will include wheelchair accessible equipment, restrooms, a pavilion, and walking paths with a goal of creating an environment where children of all abilities can play together.
~Richland B&O Connector Trail Tunnel: The City of Mansfield Engineering Department was awarded a grant to build a pedestrian/bike tunnel under South Trimble Road to connect the bike trail to a walking path.
A new 1.1-mile trail will start on the bike trail between Marion Avenue and Deer Park and traverse a nature preserve to South Trimble Road. The new tunnel will run under South Trimble Road near Akron Children’s Hospital and connect to a 1.35-mile walking path along Trimble Road into Woodland.
~Research Program: The National Scleroderma Foundation was awarded a grant to support their work in funding research awards for up to 12 individuals each year who receive the peer-review committee’s highest ranking.
The Board of Trustees approved $868,450 in college scholarships to 278 Richland County students.
Scholarships are awarded based on a student’s financial need and grade point average. The average scholarship amount was $3,124.
In addition, the Board of Trustees awarded five scholarships to students attending a career technical education school. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor. The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
Blessed to Run
Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America
Crawford Partnership
Denison University
Discovery School
Friendly House
Homeward Bound Shelter
Hope Hollow
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield Art Center
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio State University Extension Service
Project One
Richland Community Development Group
Village of Bellville
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.