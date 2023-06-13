B&O Bike Trail North Lake Park

Riders enjoy the B&O bike trail as it leaves North Lake Park.

 Richland County Foundation

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $2,141,670 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its June meeting.

Projects at area nonprofit organizations and government agencies that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:

Sterkel Park artist's rendering

An artist's rendering of Sterkel Park in Mansfield.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags