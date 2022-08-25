Bart Hamilton
Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton talks to Mansfield City Council in January. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Context is everything when it comes to looking at public finances.

Inflation at a 40-year high has slowed Richland County sales tax revenue in 2022.

