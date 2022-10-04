MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday opted to repair, rather than replace, windows at the county courthouse.
The decision came during a meeting with county maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, who said replacing all of the windows could cost as much as $650,000.
The current windows are the originals in the building, construction of which was completed in 1968. There are more than 100 windows in the building at 50 Park Ave. East.
In August, commissioners approved paying $1,275 contract to AJB Engineering Consultants of Mansfield to assess conditions of the windows and provide an estimated replacement cost.
"At this point, I don't feel we absolutely need to do them," said Hicks, adding he had been told window prices had jumped 40 percent due to inflation.
Commissioner Darrell Banks said he and Hicks discussed replacing some of the windows, but decided against it since they would look markedly different.
"They don't make windows now (like they did in 1968)," Banks said.
Hicks said he and his county maintenance staff will caulk, trim and repair windows as needed.
"I can't imagine that will cost that much," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
The supervisor told commissioners AJB estimated it would cost between $640,000 and $648,000 to replace the windows with new windows with vents and between $492,000 and $499,000 to install windows without vents.
Commissioners will likely revisit the windows in the future.
"Maybe prices will come down," Vero said. "I am not expecting that, but you never know. Prices could go up."
Commissioners did approve spending up to $6,500 to replace the east entrance doors to the courthouse.
"That's the only door that needs to be done at this point," Hicks said.
