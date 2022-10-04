Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday opted to repair, rather than replace, windows at the county courthouse.

The decision came during a meeting with county maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, who said replacing all of the windows could cost as much as $650,000.

