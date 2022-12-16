MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners planned a meeting Friday and more next week to finalize the 2023 general fund budget.
No need.
Commissioners on Thursday gave tentative approval to a $41,952,202 general fund appropriations plan, a spending blueprint that is a 6.48 percent increase over the 2022 budget.
A formal vote on the balanced budget, which includes projected revenue of $41,954,599, is expected on Tuesday.
"Our clerk, Stacey Crall, has been with this office since 1998. She said it's the easiest budget process she has seen," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
"It's a 6.48 percent increase, if people think (commissioners) are being overly conservative. I know inflation is running around 8 percent, but that's a pretty good number."
Commissioners funded most departments fully as requested by department heads and elected officials.
"The two that didn't get their exact requests were our biggest hitters -- the sheriff's department and juvenile court," Vero said.
Commissioners were able to move two big-ticket items from the RCSO budget request -- new cruisers and active-shooter training system -- into other funding pots, such as American Rescue Plan Act and/or capital expenses.
"That was more than $500,000 we were able to move out of the general fund," Vero said.
He said the juvenile court was budgeted for more than 4 percent over what it received in 2022, on top of additional funds the court received for salary increases in the middle of the year.
"It may not be everything the court asked for, but we think it's fair. I cannot imagine they will be upset with it," said Vero, who credited elected officials and department heads for submitting reasonable budgets.
The commissioner said the board expects to end 2022 with about a $6.7 million carryover from the year. Vero said commissioners plan to pay down debt, increase the "rainy day" fund and put the remainder into the capital budget.
Coming into 2022, the county had $8.1 million into its reserve/carryover fund, $2.8 million in its rainy day fund and $5.8 million in its capital improvement fund.
"I do not believe we are going to increase the carryover fund," Vero said.
Commissioners have benefitted from ARPA funds that have allowed them to pay for some "government services," as well as bigger projects.
"We are not naïve to the fact ARPA funds helped us," Vero said. "But this board put policies in place several years that require us to balance the budget each year and we do.
"We had a good 2022 and we are doing what the taxpayers want us to do.
"I think Richland County taxpayers and residents should be comfortable knowing their county will pass a balanced budget and put money in the bank. They can feel comfortable as of today and heading into 2023 that their county government, finances and buildings are in really good shape."