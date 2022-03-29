MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday took steps toward an estimated $250,000 project to repair roofs at the county juvenile court and a county-owned building at 38 S. Park St.
Commissioners approved seeking bids for the labor to do the work using materials the county will purchase from The Garland Co. on state-contracted pricing.
County administrator Andrew Keller and maintenance superintendent Chuck Minnich told commissioners the work at juvenile court, including a partial tear off and insulation replacement, will cost around $140,000.
Work on the Park Avenue building, which houses the prosecutor's office as well as other offices, will cost around $105,000, the two men said.
Both structures have experienced roof leaks and other issues for many years, according to Keller and Minnich, adding the type of materials to be used could produce roofs that last "40 to 50 years" if maintained properly.
The Garland Co. does provide a 30-year, leak-proof warranty on its products.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners awarded a $90,437.55 contract to Adena Corp. of Mansfield to install a box culvert needed as part of the Possum Run Road bridge replacement project.
Adena submitted the only bid for the project, which was estimated at $86,375.
The project in Washington Township consists of furnishing and installing an 18-foot by 5-foot precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said county workers are handling the rest of the work, which he hopes to have done in June or July.
The road will be closed while the work is done, Gove said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
