Gove said bids were accepted May 17 and that state law prohibits the acceptance of either.
The engineer will re-advertise for the project, reducing it to 20.5 miles.
"We have actually lowered the estimate, but that's because we dropped almost a mile from the resurfacing plan," Gove said, adding the eight-tenths of a mile removed was chip-and-sealed last year.
"We only have so much money to put toward the chip-and-seal project, so we needed to reduce the amount we are doing," Gove said.
He anticipates rising costs for projects each year.
"But this year came in a lot more," he said.
Chip and seal is a pavement surface treatment that combines one or more layer(s) of asphalt with one or more layer(s) of fine aggregate. It's not as costly as asphalt, but it doesn't last as long.
