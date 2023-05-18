Tony Vero

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- $5.9 million vs. $73,141.

That's the difference in capital expenditures approved by the Richland County Board of Commissioners between the four-year periods of 2019-2022 and 2013-2016, according to Commissioner Tony Vero.

