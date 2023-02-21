Patrick Schwan

Patrick Schwan, senior engineering manager and principal engineer for Richland Engineering Ltd., meets with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland Engineering Ltd. was selected Tuesday to define the scope of a "seven figure" sanitary sewer project in Bellville that will open the door to additional economic development.

Richland County commissioners approved a $43,344 contract with the Mansfield firm to begin the preliminary design phase of a project that will upgrade and/or replace the sewer system from Bellville-Johnsville Road past the Love's Travel Stop to the west of I-71.

Andrew Keller

Richland County administrator Andrew Keller speaks during a county commissioners' meeting Tuesday morning.
Amanda Miller

Amanda Miller, Richland County's wastewater treatment director, meets with county commissioners on Tuesday.

