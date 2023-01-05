MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $815,693 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse county departments for health insurance costs related to COVID-19 medical care.
The move came after county administrator Andrew Keller and Auditor Pat Dropsey worked together to determine the county's eligibility for the ARPA insurance reimbursement, as well as the amount.
Keller said U.S. Treasury ARPA rules allow recipients, such as counties, to use the federal funds to reimburse excess health insurance costs due to COVID-19 medical care.
"(County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio), a self-insured purchasing pool, facilitates Richland County employees' health insurance and wellness," Keller said.
He said CEBCO and Anthem, the county's health insurance provider, documented $815,593.63 in actual health insurance claims due to COVID-19 for the period between March 3, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022.
Keller said he and Dropsey determined reimbursement amounts for 23 county departments, based on the percentage of funds they paid in premiums.
The largest chunk -- $351,311.42 -- will go to the county's general fund. Another $108,415.28 will go to Richland Newhope. The third largest reimbursement will go to Richland County Children Services, which will receive $83,460.54.
After approving the reimbursement from the county's restricted ARPA funds, commissioners voted to put the $351,311 into their contingency line item for usage as needed.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved using $35,049 in ARPA money to reimburse the general fund for the work Keller has done in administering the relief program.
Keller, an attorney who spent a decade working in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office, was hired as the county's first administrator in October 2021.
At the time, commissioners said his primary focus initially would be to administer the $23.4 million the county was receiving in ARPA funds, as well as working to obtain other federal and state grant dollars.
"We certainly didn't hire Andrew to free up commissioners (time). We don't want that and neither do the taxpayers," Commissioner Tony Vero said at the time of the hire, citing Keller's knowledge of contracts and procurement efforts.
"This was an opportunity to bring in a subject-matter expert for Richland County. We want to be creative and proactive with those ARPA dollars. Hiring Andrew was a no-brainer (hire) for this stuff," Vero said.
Keller was hired at $90,000 annually. Vero said then any time Keller spends on ARPA fund efforts will be reimbursed under the federal allocation guidelines.
The reimbursement covers the time Keller spent on ARPA work between Nov. 11, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2022. Additional reimbursement will likely continue as the county works through ARPA decisions.
With the approved ARPA expenditures on Thursday, Vero said the still has about $12.1 million remaining in unappropriated ARPA dollars.
Under the rules, all of those funds must be appropriated by the end of 2024 and projects completed by the end of 2026.
