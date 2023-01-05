Andrew Keller

Richland County administrator Andrew Keller talks to county commissioners on Thursday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $815,693 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse county departments for health insurance costs related to COVID-19 medical care.

The move came after county administrator Andrew Keller and Auditor Pat Dropsey worked together to determine the county's eligibility for the ARPA insurance reimbursement, as well as the amount.

Pat Dropsey

Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey speaks to county commissioners in April. (Richland Source file photo)

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"