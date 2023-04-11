MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for various road paving projects in 2023.
The unanimous decision came during a meeting with county Engineer Adam Gove, who said his department, like all county engineers in the state, lost gas tax revenues in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was a big reduction in the amount of road miles traveled during those years," Gove said.
The two projects for which the ARPA funds are earmarked for are:
-- "hot mix asphalt" repaving on Millsboro Road between Ohio 314 and Lexington-Ontario Road and Cook Road between Griebling Road to Trimble Road.
Gove said the work will cover 3 1/2 to 4 miles and will cost an estimated $510,000. He said his office has secured an Ohio Public Works Commission grant of about $110,000 for that work, reducing the local cost to around $400,000.
-- "cold mix asphalt" on five different roads, totaling about 17 miles with an estimated cost of $1.15 million. Gove said an OPWC grant of about $390,000 will reduce the local cost to $760,000.
The key differences between "hot mix asphalt" and "cold mix asphalt" are the temperature at which they are mixed, their durability, cost, and their intended use.
HMA is made by heating aggregate and asphalt binder to high temperatures, while CMA is made by mixing asphalt emulsion with aggregate at room temperature.
HMA is more durable and typically used in high-traffic areas, while CMA is less expensive and used in low-traffic areas or for temporary repairs.
Gove said the "cold mix" has been used recently on roads in the northern part of the county and that it's about two-thirds of the cost of "hot mix."
"I think one of the benefits is it stays flexible so you can go out and re-roll it if it gets out of shape." Gove said. "Hopefully it won't crack as much as hot mix asphalt, but it's only good for certain types of traffic.
"You don't want a lot of traffic on it. You don't want a lot of truck traffic."
Gove cautioned commissioners the Ohio County Engineers Association had determined each county lost about $1.2 million in gas tax collections during 2020-2021 and that he may be back requesting additional ARPA funding.
"Almost guaranteed," he said.
The funds approved on Tuesday come from the county's "lost revenue" portion of its ARPA funding.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners awarded a two-year contract to Koorsen Fire & Security to provide fire services to the county for $71,974 annually.
The company, which has done the work in the past, will test and service automatic fire suppression systems and refill fire extinguishers at various county facilities.
The contract has three, one-year renewal options. It begins on May 1.
Schmidt Security Pro was the only other company to submit a proposal for the work. It's proposal was for $127,016 per year.
The unanimous vote by commissioners came after an executive session to discuss the proposals.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"