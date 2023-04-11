Road work ahead
Buy Now

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for various road paving projects in 2023.

The unanimous decision came during a meeting with county Engineer Adam Gove, who said his department, like all county engineers in the state, lost gas tax revenues in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"