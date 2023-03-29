Keller and Hicks

Richland County administrator Andrew Keller (left) and county maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks meet with the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $69,700 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for an emergency repair to an elevator in a building that houses the county engineer's administrative offices.

County maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks told commissioners he was told there were issues with the hydraulic elevator to the second floor of 77 N. Mulberry St.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

