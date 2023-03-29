MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $69,700 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for an emergency repair to an elevator in a building that houses the county engineer's administrative offices.
County maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks told commissioners he was told there were issues with the hydraulic elevator to the second floor of 77 N. Mulberry St.
"The elevator was making noises," Hicks said. "I called Davis & Newcomer and they checked it out.
"They found there was a hole in the shaft. It was leaking hydraulic (fluid). But there was nothing visible, so therefore it's got to be going into the ground."
Hicks said he obtained three quotes for the repair work and Davis & Newcomer (an elevator service company in Hancock County) offered the lowest price.
He said the company will pull the hydraulic cylinder, clean out the leak and replace the cylinder.
County administrator Andrew Keller told commissioners the county can use ARPA funds to pay for the repairs because the elevator was deemed unsafe and is the only elevator access to the second floor.
He said a "clear and present emergency" exists as identified in the ARPA regulations.
"It's the only elevator that takes you to the second floor of the building there at the corner of Mulberry and Fourth. The engineer's administrative offices are in the second floor, so there's no elevator access to that public office at this time.
"Every every day that we wait is a day that we're not going to have access because Davis & Newcomer, after conducting the inspection, determined that it's really not safe to use right now," Keller said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"