MANSFIELD -- A proposed $3 million Village of Shiloh water project received a $500,000 infusion on Thursday morning from Richland County commissioners.
The three-member panel unanimously voted to award a half-million dollar grant through the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a badly needed project in village of 600 people.
The ARPA grant, coupled with a $499,000 Ohio Public Work Commission award, covers one-third of the cost of a three-pronged project to install water meters to Shiloh's 275 customers, dismantle an old water tower and replace the village's Main Street water line, fire hydrants and valves.
Village residents currently pay flat rates without meters. The water lines to be replaced are nearly 90 years old and the old water tank that had to be abandoned five years ago at the order of the Ohio EPA for violations.
Village officials, assisted by the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, have also applied for a $500,000 "CDBG Critical Infrastructure" federal grant and a $1.9 million grant through state ARPA funds through HB 168 approved by state lawmakers in 2021.
Other funding possibilities include grants and/or loans, perhaps forgivable, through the Ohio EPA water supply revolving loan account.
Mayor Charles Reeder had told commissioners in an email the village "is in desperate need of waterline replacement, as well as other needs for our water system.
"I am sure you are aware of the high rates our residents currently pay. Our current water rate is $75.73 and sewer is $103.86, total of $179.59 per month.
"Our sewer rates are 19th highest and water rates are 86th out of 403 entities that use water and sewer in the state of Ohio. Our water lines are in excess of 80 years old and we are experiencing numerous breaks," Reeder said.
Shiloh officials said affordability is the most challenging part of the project and that the village can't take on more than $300,000 in debt for it.
"Customers are paying over the affordability index for their water and sewer utility bills at 5.12 percent of their income. (Average) water and sewer utility affordability index is around 2 percent for each or 4 percent combined," they said in a one-page report on Thursday.
"This project needs funded with 90 percent grants, otherwise residents won’t be able to afford to pay for their utility bill," they said.
On Thursday, Shetty said Shiloh officials, including Reeder and village administrator Bryan Verburg, have worked diligently to put a plan in place for the project.
"They engaged with partners because they know that don't have the capacity without help," she said.
"So I think they've been proactive in looking at funding sources because this is not something that a village the size of Shiloh can absorb. But it's going to become mandated by EPA if they don't invest in it right now," Shetty said.
The Shiloh project was ranked No. 1 among county infrastructure projects when RCRPC submitted its list to District 16 in November.
"I think the board of commissioners recognize there is nothing more basic than clean, affordable water," Commissioner Cliff Mears said. "This is essential and we should help in this regard."
In addition to thanking commissioners, Verburg praised the work of Shetty and RCRPC.
"They have bent over backwards for Shiloh," he told commissioners, "participating in all of this, guiding us. It's been a total team effort. We are very appreciative and then, of course, (commissioners') contribution."
Commissioner Tony Vero said, "You're quite welcome. It's actually the Richland County taxpayers."
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"