Shiloh

A $3 million water project in the Village of Shiloh received a $500,000 commitment from Richland County commissioners on Thursday through American Rescue Plan Act funds. (Village of Shiloh photo) 

MANSFIELD -- A proposed $3 million Village of Shiloh water project received a $500,000 infusion on Thursday morning from Richland County commissioners.

The three-member panel unanimously voted to award a half-million dollar grant through the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a badly needed project in village of 600 people.

Download PDF Shiloh water plan
Shiloh

The Village of Shiloh, in northern Richland County, has a population of about 600 residents. (Google maps)
Download PDF Shiloh water

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"