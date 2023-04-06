Richland County Courthouse

The Richland County Courthouse is at 50 Park Ave. East in Mansfield. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday formally approved previously discussed American Rescue Plan Act expenditures, including $359,000 to purchase four vehicles for the sheriff's office.

The money will come from the "lost revenue" portion of the county's ARPA funds and will buy four 2023 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicles, according to county administrator Andrew Keller.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

