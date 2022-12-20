Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners approved a balanced 2023 general fund budget of $41,954,599 on Tuesday, a spending plan that includes more than $1 million in capital improvements.

"A lot of it is HVAC and standard maintenance," Commissioner Tony Vero said.

