MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners approved a balanced 2023 general fund budget of $41,954,599 on Tuesday, a spending plan that includes more than $1 million in capital improvements.
"A lot of it is HVAC and standard maintenance," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
"What that indicates is we've caught up on some of those capital items that aren't considered routine and we're getting to routine capital," he said.
"HVAC. Roof work. Tuck-pointing. But there isn't anything that is high, high dollar. The largest I am seeing was HVAC controls and upgrade (in the county administration building) and that's budgeted for $150,000 right now," Vero said.
The general fund appropriation matches projected 2023 revenue and reflects a 6.6 percent increase over 2022's initial spending plan of $39,360,426, according to commissioners.
(View the 39-page 2023 Richland County general fund budget below.)
About 40 percent of the 2023 budget ($17 million) is scheduled to be spent on the Richland County Sheriff's Office for 911, the county jail and law enforcement.
Another $5.2 million (12.5 percent of the general fund) was budgeted for Richland County Juvenile Court and the juvenile detention facility.
Commissioners have said they expect to end 2022 with about a $6.7 million carryover from the year. Vero said commissioners plan to pay down debt, increase the "rainy day" fund and put the remainder into the capital budget.
Coming into 2022, the county had $8.1 million into its reserve/carryover fund, $2.8 million in its rainy day fund and $5.8 million in its capital improvement fund.
"I do not believe we are going to increase the carryover fund," Vero said last week.
Commissioners have benefitted from American Rescue Plan Act funds that have allowed them to pay for some "government services," as well as bigger projects.
One of those projects will continue into 2023 -- a construction project that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom.
In August, commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield to design the new "L2" at the county administration building, a floor that once contained the former county jail.
The former jail cells on "L2" have been removed and the space prepared for work that will lead to the creation of offices for Clerk of Courts Linda Frary and her staff in about 3,400 square feet of the space.
County administrator Andrew Keller said Tuesday said design work continues, including a planned meeting and walking tour of the site on Wednesday with architect Brad Maurer.
"We have viewed this as a 48-month project," Keller said. "If we do better than that, we certainly hope to, but we recognize with supply chain issues and the process of designing it, it's going to take some time."
Once the design is complete, Keller said construction bids will be sought for what he said could be a $2 million building project.
"We want to wait and have the architect make that determination for the bid invitation," Keller said.
The administrator said he didn't have a construction completion date in mind.
"For a project like this, especially with the supply chain climate being what it is, I don't know the answer to that," Keller said.
"We have seen some of the longest final completion dates that I have seen in my career just in the last 12 months," he said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"