County commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday gave informal approval to a $144,889 request from the Friendly House to help the non-profit agency on the city's north side install new sidewalks and purchase an emergency generator.

Funds would come from the county's $23 million share of American Rescue Plan Act money when commissioners vote on the proposal.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

