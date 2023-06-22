MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday gave informal approval to a $144,889 request from the Friendly House to help the non-profit agency on the city's north side install new sidewalks and purchase an emergency generator.
Funds would come from the county's $23 million share of American Rescue Plan Act money when commissioners vote on the proposal.
The unanimous approval came during a meeting with Friendly House Director Terry Conard and board member Richard Watters, who told commissioners the funds are not available in the organization's $1.5 million annual operating budget.
Friendly House, a century-old organization that gets 26 percent of its funding through United Way of Richland County, operates a community center at 380 N. Mulberry St., a building it has called home since 1949.
Commissioner Tony Vero has said he supports both requests.
Mears and Banks said Thursday the difference between the two requests is found in the amount of money requested and the fact the Friendly House has proven successful in operating its existing facility.
Banks said, "I think the history shows a lot. (Friendly House officials) have a good track record right now."
Mears said his questions regarding the NECIC request came down to sustainability of the proposed new $15 million facility once it's built.
"I didn't see how the revenue was going to meet their expenses. Obviously, Friendly House has been able to do that for all these years," Mears said.
In making his request, Conard said the sidewalk in the front of the Friendly House "has been deteriorating for years."
He said Friendly House would also like to repair an area in front of the garage that allows rain water to flow into the garage. The project would consist of digging a trench drain and connecting it directly into the city's storm sewer.
Conard said another project would involve extending the sidewalk from the parking lot on the north side into the side entrance.
Total cost of the concrete work and trench drain would be $61,800, according to Conard. The generator, which would power the entire building during an emergency, could cost $83,089, Conard said.
"I am not aware of any other organization or business on the north side that has an emergency backup generator," Conard said.
"We serve thousands and thousands of folks every year. They count on us greatly for childcare, transportation, food (and) recreational activities. In the event of a power outage, we have to close down.
"In order for us, when we do close, we have to call parents. They have nowhere else to send their children for daycare. They may not get fed that day. It's just a real pain, obviously. And you can imagine for a parent that has to work, they're having nowhere to send their kids for childcare," Conard said.
Vero asked what the response would be when supporters of the NECIC community center react to Thursday's decision.
"These are two different things altogether," Banks said. "(The Friendly House) is building a sidewalk or repairing a sidewalk, which could become a danger if not done. From what you're saying with the the generator, you'll have a place for the people on the north end to go and have a warm place to stay," Banks said.
"They operate camps, a daycare, after-school programs and all that. We have minority business (assistance), we grow food, we put people to work, we do workforce and career development. So we are a totally different type of organization," she said.
The new community center proposed for Springmill Street would also provide space for a medical facility through Third Street Family Health Services, providing care in a largely unserved area.
In March, West-Torrence spoke to Mansfield City Council, which has pledged $1.5 million from its ARPA funds for the community center.
She reflected on gun violence in a city that has now had seven homicides in the first half of 2023 and talked about the former Ocie Hill Community Center that was shuttered in 2020 and has now been torn down.
"What we see happening in the neighborhood is often happening with people who there wasn't an Ocie Hill for. They did not (get to take advantage of it). They were too young when (it) closed. So now, there's pretty much nothing," West-Torrence told city leaders.
She said young people walking in the door of the proposed NECIC community center will see things in their neighborhood that are not there now.
"We know Third Street Clinic is going to be there, hopefully, they're planning to be there. So they'll see doctors and nurses in their neighborhood. They'll see an architect. They'll see a legal office and lawyers. They'll see performers, artists, non-profit professionals and farmers and gardeners.
"All those things that we need to really help transform the neighborhood. So all of that is in one place," West-Torrence said, including workforce development efforts.
NECIC, founded by West-Torrence in 2006, has also received $1 million from the Richland County Foundation and $100,000 from Park National Bank toward the project.
Conard, who said some services may overlap, agreed Thursday that NECIC provides programming his facility does not.
"I've always said Friendly House cannot be the only organization to handle and take care of kids because at some point, we're limited to the number of kids that we can serve.
"I think there was some overlap in some of (the services), but obviously there's room for help in the north end," Conard said.
"We don't do programming for adults," he said.
Mears was asked if Conard's answer about duplication of services had changed his mind.
"No, that really hasn't changed," he said. "Again, my primary problem that I had with the (NECIC) plan that was sent to us was the business plan and it was (a) lack of sustainability. But yes, there was some similar footprint between the two organizations," Mears said.
Both Banks and Mears said they would re-consider a future NECIC request.
"I think if the project they bring up is a reasonable amount of money with a reasonable amount of background proving it will work, I have no doubt we would consider it," Banks said.
"I can't say we will pass it because we don't know what it is. But they're certainly welcome to come talk to us," he said.
Mears said he agreed more investment on the city's north side is needed.
"But, like Darrell, show me a project that makes it worthwhile, where it's good use of tax dollars. We would certainly consider it, at least I will," he said.
Vero reiterated his support for both the Friendly House request and also the NECIC request.
"I was the one of the three who supported the project and I still remain hopeful we can contribute to the (NECIC) community center," he said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.