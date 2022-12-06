Commissioners

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The good news is it appears Richland County will have more money more to spend in 2023 with an estimated revenue of $41.9 million, including $24.8 million from sales tax.

That's about 6.5 percent more general fund revenue than was budgeted for in 2022, Commissioner Tony Vero said Thursday during a meeting with Auditor Pat Dropsey.

