MANSFIELD -- The good news is it appears Richland County will have more money more to spend in 2023 with an estimated revenue of $41.9 million, including $24.8 million from sales tax.
That's about 6.5 percent more general fund revenue than was budgeted for in 2022, Commissioner Tony Vero said Thursday during a meeting with Auditor Pat Dropsey.
The bad news is that's still about $2 million less than requested from elected officials and department heads during budget hearings in the past several weeks. Those requests currently stand at around $43.9 million.
The process of whittling down those requests to balance next year's budget begins in earnest on Monday through a series of discussions over the next few weeks.
Commissioners plan to finalize that spending plan by Dec. 29.
"About $1.9 million is what we need to cut (spending) requests by in order to balance the budget," Vero said. "We are unique to a lot of counties in that we hold public meetings with all elected officials and department heads. We go through each request."
Commissioner Darrell Banks pointed out the amount that needs to be trimmed appears to be the lowest since he and Vero were elected together six years ago.
The two of them, along with then-Commissioner Marilyn John, established a balanced budget policy, meaning they would not budget more in expenses than was projected in revenue.
Since then that time, commissioners have built up a financial reserve. Coming into 2022, the county had a carryover of $8.1 million with another $2.8 million in a "rainy day" fund and a capital expense fund of about $5.8 million.
The county has also has $11.6 million remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds
No particular office or department was singled by commissioners in terms of requests to be trimmed.
"Officials have made realistic (budget) requests," Vero said.
Asked if trimming would be done evenly by percentages in each department or office, Banks said final decisions would be based "on what they asked for and what we think they need."
"If we have a couple of elected officials or departments that are out of whack, we are going to cut more (there)," he said.
Commissioners have tentatively set the following dates and times for public budget discussions and decision making:
Monday, Dec. 12 -- 9:30 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, Dec. 13 -- 11 a.m. to noon
Thursday, Dec. 15 -- 10:45 a.m. to noon and possibly later in the afternoon
Friday, Dec. 16 -- 9:30 a.m. to noon and possibly later in the afternoon
Tuesday, Dec. 20 -- 10 a.m. to noon
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"