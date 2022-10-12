 Skip to main content
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project

Deanna West-Torrence

Deanna West-Torrence (center), founder and executive director of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, meets with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side.

The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room and spoke about the organization's plans at 486 Springmill St.

Cliff Mears

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears asks questions Tuesday about a north end community center proposed by NECIC.
Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

