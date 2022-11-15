Richland County courthouse
Buy Now

The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners are nearing the end of 2023 budget hearings with department heads and elected officials.

The commissioners, who met Tuesday with representatives from the county coroner's office, Dayspring and county maintenance department, have four more such hearings on Thursday.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"