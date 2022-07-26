In 1989, commissioners put a sales tax increase on the ballot, agreeing to share some of that revenue with other political subdivisions in the county in exchange for their support of the issue.
The amount shared with each governmental entity depends on the amount of road mileage in each city, village or township -- at the rate of $1,514.60 per mile.
The decision was requested by county Auditor Pat Dropsey, who is in the process of certifying revenues for local governments for 2023.
Based upon that, the county contractually shares about $1.43 million. Richland County is one of the few counties in Ohio that share the "excess" revenue with other local governments.
The "excessive sales tax" shared in 2022 will be between $560,000 and $580,000, according to Commissioner Tony Vero. It will remain roughly the same in 2023 based on commissioners' actions Tuesday.
Commissioners reduced the amount they shared in 2019 and 2020, but it has remained stable since then.
"My thoughts are no change (to the amount)," Vero said during the meeting. "But we need to have that discussion in the fall (during 2023 budget discussions).
"We started the year well, but we need to put them on notice the sales tax (revenue) has fallen significantly (in recent months)."
The county sales tax revenue has slowed due to an inflation rate that hit 9 percent in June, a four-decade high, including gas prices that topped $5 per gallon locally before falling back in recent weeks.
Vero said in late June it appears the sales tax revenue received in July -- for sales in March -- will drop below last year's revenue year-to-date. Sales tax is the single highest general fund revenue driver in county government.
