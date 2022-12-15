Jim Sweat

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat said Thursday a $1.4 million proposal to upgrade public safety technology offers the county a chance to fix something before it becomes a problem.

"What we have here today is a proactive approach to a problem that we see on the horizon," Sweat told county commissioners.

