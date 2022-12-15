MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat said Thursday a $1.4 million proposal to upgrade public safety technology offers the county a chance to fix something before it becomes a problem.
"What we have here today is a proactive approach to a problem that we see on the horizon," Sweat told county commissioners.
"We have a choice. We can be proactive and try to solve problems in real time or we can be reactive and be behind the 8-ball when we start to make decisions.
"I prefer to be proactive and approach these issues ahead of time so we can be decision makers. We set the terms for how we want to move forward, rather than be on the other end of that spectrum where we're forced to make decisions based on timetables that we don't control," he said.
The proposal is to work with Tyler Technology from Plano, Texas, on a comprehensive overhaul of the county's aging current technology with a system that will provide computer-aided dispatch, records management, jail management and an animal control system for the county dog warden's office.
"This is complete public-safety software," Sweat said. "This will affect our 9-1-1 systems. This will affect our county fire agencies, EMS agencies, our partner law enforcement agencies, our jail and the animal control module for the dog warden's office."
"Essentially, this will affect every resident of Richland County in one way or another, including all visitors, because it will be ran through our 9-1-1 system. So I think complete public safety is the key word, not just law enforcement," Sweat said.
Officials from Tyler Technology went over the proposal with commissioners, who gave an unofficial "head nod" to the proposal and will likely use American Rescue Plan Act "lost revenue" funds to help fund the project.
Commissioners instructed county administrator Andrew Keller to work with the RCSO and Tyler on the proposal.
"I think this is in line with the spirit of the ARPA dollars,' Commissioner Tony Vero said. "It protects our guys in the field first and foremost and it's a benefit to residents and the whole community as a whole. So I think you have a head nod from us to move forward with this," he said.
Commissioners Darrell Banks and Cliff Mears concurred with Vero.
The proposal includes the Bellville and Butler police departments, as well as the Shelby and Plymouth fire departments and all township fire departments in the county.
There is also the possibility of adding the City of Mansfield and other communities going forward if those local governments chose to participate, Sweat said.
The RCSO first used an automated computer-aided dispatch system in 1989, according to Sweat. That platform was upgraded in 2014 and it has become increasingly unreliable, he said, largely due to a lack of support from the vendor through a series of new owners.
"Unfortunately, that company has changed hands three times. Each time that that's happened, our support and our ability to adapt and move into the future have been greatly reduced. They don't currently sell the product that we're on anymore," Sweat said.
He said the product line offered by Tyler Technology, which also handles the county's MUNIS payroll system, best suited the county's operational needs.
"We were also impressed by their commitment to supporting their product through ongoing support and their continued commitment of product development," he said.
Once the new system is operation, annual maintenance costs of $153,000 will actually be about less than the county is now paying, according to the proposal.
The project would provide a significant upgrade for Dog Warden Missy Houghton, who told commissioners her department writes everything on paper.
"That's horribly inefficient, tracking everything. Considering that we're so small and historically we've had a lot of turnover, (the new system) would be greatly beneficial for my deputies to be able to have a computer system where we can track repeated contact with owners and with dogs," Houghton said.
She said the proposal would allow her department to track dogs from the moment they are encountered on the street and its time in the shelter before it leaves, including canine medical records.
