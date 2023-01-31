Jodie Perry

Richland County Chamber & Economic Development Chief Operating Officer Jodie Perry talks with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

"Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose. Sometimes it rains." -- Young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin 'Nuke' LaLoosh, remembering what veteran minor league catcher Crash Davis told him in the movie "Bull Durham."

MANSFIELD -- Economic development efforts often follow a similar track. Some deals you win. Some deals you lose. Sometimes it rains -- or you have no idea even how the game was scored.

Download PDF 2022 RCDG annual report
Barrett Thomas

Barrett Thomas, director of economic development for the Richland County Chamber & Economic Development, talks to county commissioners on Tuesday.
Chamber team

Representatives from the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development meet with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"