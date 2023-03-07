MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday discussed spending nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade cameras and doorway security technology at county-owned buildings.
Matt Hill, with county Auditor Pat Dropsey's IT department, described a plan to install new security cameras and doorway access systems at the courthouse, People's Building, Longview Center, the prosecutor's office and the dog warden and adoption center.
The project would involve five different vendors with a price tag of $935,996.03, according to Hill, who will return to commissioners on Thursday with an updated proposal.
"In about February last year, I started working on trying to get new access control into a lot of our county buildings. Our current system is just old (and) outdated. We're on a system that ... there's no upgrade to it," Hill said.
Dropsey said, "Just to remind everybody, this originally started out because the federal government had put out three years ago that in purchasing cameras for security (using federal funds), you were not allowed to purchase cameras made in China.
"That's what started this whole avenue for IT to start researching about how we were going replace equipment when it became end-of-life. It morphed into security with the doors, with generators, things of that nature."
Hill said the county currently has many of its cameras manufactured in China that are 10 to 12 years old and are out of date.
The system upgrades will also require new badges for county employees, as well as new entry keypads at doors, which Hill factored into the price.
"This also protects the building on the weekends. During off hours or when the building's closed, you'll have to have basically two-factor authentication," Hill said.
"If you don't have your badge, you're not gonna get into the building, because you're going to need your badge and your pin (number) to get into the building. This locks the building down a lot more," he said.
"We're getting rid of the magnetic locks. That's been our biggest problem when we lose electricity," Hill said.
The new system will be wired into building generators during outages. The system would include new "panic buttons" for the buildings.
"Actually, I think all the buildings have at least two panic buttons installed. These will all be wired, too. So no wireless mishaps, especially in this building. We're also putting in glass-break sensors on all ground-level floors. So any window that's broken will sound an alarm and send it straight to (911) dispatch," Hill said.
Commissioners also asked that Hill examine ways to fix the handicap access to the courthouse and the Longview Center.
"We can't have a sidewalk where it's handicap accessible and then not have the ability to push access," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
The new system will also add license plate reader cameras to most of the buildings.
"We've had people put things on the county building property. We haven't been able to see who's been doing it. We've had some injuries out here that could definitely be preventative," Vero said.
"It would be a complete technological and security upgrade," he said of the overall project.
Dropsey said he and Hill will return on Thursday.
"I would like to make sure that we give you guys a better spreadsheet. The details, all the costs, and you have an opportunity to look it over and then ask questions," he said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved the hiring of Terri Kiser to be the new fiscal agent for Richland County Job & Family Services, effective March 30, at a rate of $28.50 per hour.
Kiser, the former operations manager for Coldwell Banker Mattox McCleery Realtors in Mansfield, has worked as the admin/fiscal agent for the Richland County Regional Planning Commission since 2019.
A resident of Lexington, Kiser has an associate's degree in accountng from North Central State College.
Commissioners also approved county Engineer Adam Gove's request to spend $84,764 on a 2023 F-350 truck. It will replace a 1998 GMC vehicle that has more than 200,000 miles on it, Commissioner Cliff Mears said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
