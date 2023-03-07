Matt Hill

Matt Hill from the Richland County Auditor's Office IT department meets with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday discussed spending nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade cameras and doorway security technology at county-owned buildings.

Matt Hill, with county Auditor Pat Dropsey's IT department, described a plan to install new security cameras and doorway access systems at the courthouse, People's Building, Longview Center, the prosecutor's office and the dog warden and adoption center.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

