West-Torrence Mears

NECIC Executive Director Deana West-Torrence and Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears on Thursday discuss funding for a proposed community center. 

MANSFIELD — The North End Community Improvement Collaborative's $15 million community center project took a hit Thursday when a divided Richland County Board of Commissioners rejected proposed financial assistance.

Commissioners Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks both questioned the financial planning behind the NECIC's operational plan for the planned center along Springmill Street on the city's north side.

Darrell Banks

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks discusses the NECIC community center funding Thursday.
Paul Kemerling

NECIC board chair Paul Kemerling responds to comments from county commissioners on Thursday.
F. Loyal Bemiller

Long-time Mansfield attorney F. Loyal Bemiller responds to county commissioners on Thursday.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

