MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday took the next step toward a construction project that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom.
Commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield to design the new "L2" at the county administration building, a floor that once contained the former county jail.
The former jail cells on "L2" have been removed and the space prepared for work that will lead to the creation of offices for Clerk of Courts Linda Frary and her staff in about 3,400 square feet of the space.
In the space that remains on "L2," about 2,400 square feet will become a general meeting room with public restrooms. Another 2,528 feet will become general storage area or left for future development.
The movement toward the project began in May 2021 when Common Pleas Court general division Judges Brent Robinson and Phil Naumoff asked commissioners for a fourth courtroom.
Architect Brad Maurer told commissioners Tuesday his work will take four to five months and that construction bids from contractors would then be sought.
Maurer said the bidding process would take about a month. Actual construction isn't expected to take longer than six months.
"We have a fairly clean slate to start with," Maurer said now that the old cells have been removed.
Funds for the project are coming from the revenue replacement funds in the county's share of $23.4 million American Rescue Plan Act. That money has arrived from the federal government over the last two years.
County Administrator Andrew Keller said converting the former county jail -- vacant since a new jail was opened in 2008 -- into usable space has long been a desire for county commissioners.
Keller, who said Maurer was one of two firms to submit qualifications for the project, said the work likely would not happen without the ARPA infusion, which he called "critical."
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
"L2 has not been functional in the way it should be," Keller said. "Before the demolition, bunks were still in the cells and were being used as (storage) shelves.
"This is a building that is accessible to the public and we want to make it as accessible as possible," Keller said. "This would not be possible with the (ARPA) funding.
"The Clerk of Courts office has been confined to too small a space for some years," he said.
The administrator admitted it was surprising that just two companies submitted qualifications for the project.
"That's unusually low in this environment, (but) people are swamped," Keller said. "We were tickled to have Brad Maurer submit his qualifications. He is highly qualified and we have worked with him in the past."
The administrator said the actual "L2" construction project could cost between $2 and $2.5 million.
Commissioner Tony Vero said the county recognizes the need for the work, but also the need to be cost-effective with public tax dollars.
"We want people to have pride (in the building), but we don't want the Hamptons," Vero said. "It's a delicate balance.
"It's been a longtime desire of county leaders and we are elated to be able to be able to use more of the building and take advantage of the empty space," Vero said.
With the construction work being done inside the building, it can be done during winter months once a contractor is selected, Keller said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"