The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday took the next step toward a construction project that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom.

Commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield to design the new "L2" at the county administration building, a floor that once contained the former county jail.

