chamber award

Richland Area Chamber members pose with the two awards they earned at the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio conference Feb. 23. The chamber was awarded Outstanding Chamber of the Year and Jodie Perry was awarded Professional of the Year.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- After a year of awarding small business grants, investing in community development and continuing a community brand campaign, the Richland Area Chamber was recognized with a statewide award Thursday.

At the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio conference, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development was honored as the Outstanding Chamber of the Year. While the award is presented by the CCEO, applications are judged by chamber professionals in surrounding states outside of Ohio.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags