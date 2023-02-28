Richland Area Chamber members pose with the two awards they earned at the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio conference Feb. 23. The chamber was awarded Outstanding Chamber of the Year and Jodie Perry was awarded Professional of the Year.
MANSFIELD -- After a year of awarding small business grants, investing in community development and continuing a community brand campaign, the Richland Area Chamber was recognized with a statewide award Thursday.
At the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio conference, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development was honored as the Outstanding Chamber of the Year. While the award is presented by the CCEO, applications are judged by chamber professionals in surrounding states outside of Ohio.
According to theCCEO website, “the Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award primarily focuses on acknowledging one or more significant achievements/accomplishments that a chamber has initiated, stimulated and/or led in its respective service area at some point during the past 18 months.”
Josh Torres, CCEO chief operating officer, highlighted the Richland Chamber’s three-year strategic plan of fostering economic strength, cultivating quality talent and championing community excellence.
“Their strategic priorities are endless yet well calculated," Torres said.
“We also talked about the general community, workforce and economic development work our staff is doing,” Perry said. We certainly have plenty of work still to do, but we’ve had some small wins.
“It takes all of us to accomplish these things and we share this award with everyone.”
Perry, who served as the CCEO board chair in 2020, was honored with the Outstanding Professional of the Year Award.
The Professional of the Year Award is named after Michael A. Schultz, who was the president and CEO of theDefiance Area Chamber of Commerce from 1985 to 1997 and president ofCCEOfrom 1994 to 1995.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award from my peers in the Chamber industry,” Perry said. “In my 20 years working at four different Chambers, I have had the great opportunity to work with amazing people and be involved with impactful work. I’m so thankful.”
Jay Goyal, Chamber board chair and interim president, said he thinks Perry’s drive and attention to detail helped her win the Profesional of the Year Award.
“Jodie establishes and maintains a broad and ambitious vision,” he said. “Most importantly, she does this with an authentic leadership style, demonstrating empathy and genuinely caring about those around her.”
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.