As I look back, I am excited by all the positive steps that were taken by our organization and ultimately the community at large in 2021.
We are continuing to live in strange times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is a world of extremes, and yet somewhere in the chaos, we have all found our way to move forward.
Some businesses are struggling, while others are reporting record gains. Prices have gone up, workers are fewer and yet the economy still posted strong results.
We have all had to adapt to ever-changing requirements designed to keep us as close to normal as possible while protecting each other.
Closer to home, we started the year in virtual format for events but were able to finish back in person. We largely returned to our normal program of work, but also made room for innovation.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
We continued to be a driving force of collaboration in our community, and I am excited to see the effects of this work continue on for many years to come. Despite the uncertainty, it was our busiest year of economic development work ever.
The support of our members has been the backbone of our organization. Without your investment, we would not be taking these big steps forward.
I also want to thank the strong leadership of our Boards of Directors including our three chairs – Chris Hiner (Chamber Board), Carl Fernyak (RCDG Board), and DJ Daniels (Chamber Foundation Board). It has been my honor to serve with these individuals.
Already in 2022, we are seeing even more new opportunities for our community, and a new strategic plan for our organization. I’m proud of where we are and ever excited about where we are heading.
Onward!
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Want to see more stuff like this? You can make it happen.
You might already know Richland Source invests significant time and money in producing solutions-focused journalism because it helps move our region forward. But to keep it going we are always looking for examples of how it made real world impact. If you acted, or know of something that changed as a result of a story, please let us know. That helps us build on our success and keep the stories you love coming.