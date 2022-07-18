MANSFIELD -- The former Dawson Ridge Par and Pub golf course is going to be developed into housing, according to Florida developer Nathan Whittaker.
The only question remaining is what form that housing will take, said Whittaker, scheduled to make his pitch Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. during a public hearing before Mansfield City Council.
The hearing comes after the Mansfield Planning Commission voted unanimously May 25 to recommend denying Whittaker's request to have the 86-acre site rezoned to accommodate his planned 300-home manufactured housing community.
The commission's vote in council chambers came after a room full of residents in the area spoke against Whittaker's request to change the zoning to "mobile home park district" from its current "residential 2" status at 591 Von Hof Blvd. on the city's northeast side.
Whittaker, who has purchased three mobile home parks in Mansfield and is in the process of revitalizing them, said he doesn't blame the planning commission for its decision in the face of public opposition.
"I think given the circumstances it was reasonable. I just don't think (commission members) understand they didn't do these residents any favors. In fact, they did them a disservice.
"I do care about this community and I would love to do something everyone is happy with. But when you compare a subdivision to rolling fields and a beautiful view that stays forever ... that's not a good comparison because it's not really an option," Whittaker said.
The developer, who said he will buy the land from Mansfield resident Delbert Dawson regardless of council's decision, has spoken to Columbus developers interested in building duplexes on the site, homes that are allowable under its current zoning.
He said affordable housing is badly needed in Mansfield and he has a waiting list of 600 residents interested in purchasing a double-wide manufactured home through him and placing it on the site.
He said feedback from those purchasing homes from him is overwhelmingly positive.
"We have got endless video testimonials from our clients, our buyers, our tenants that they can't believe that they're able to own their own home.
"They're so ecstatic, like crying tears of joy, that they can have a great place to live that they actually get to own when most people won't give them a car loan, let alone a mortgage," Whittaker said.
Residents would own the manufactured homes and pay rent to Whittaker to lease their space in the allotment.
"R2 zoning is good, valuable zoning," he said. "It's got a 16-inch city sewer main running down the center of the property with city water right there. It doesn't get any better from a developer standpoint.
"It will be developed. And the way things are going in Ohio, it will be soon. But I'd like to try to make the case to people that my (manufactured housing) is better than the (duplex) alternative," Whittaker said.
The houses, which Whittaker said look nothing like traditional mobile homes, will sell for between $70,000 and $90,000, which is what he said he pays for them.
He said his manufactured housing plan would develop less than half the property, leaving intact 50 acres of grass, trees and creeks.
"We'll keep all the rolling hills. We'll put homes where there's flat ground," he said.
Whittaker noted that traditional new homes are selling for a minimum of $350,000 in the area.
"Who is going to pay that in Mansfield? Nobody here can afford that. With the way Mansfield is situated between Columbus and Cleveland, it's become like a bedroom community for the people who are priced out of those (communities).
"People in Mansfield need affordable housing," he said.
During the planning commission meeting, residents expressed concerns about things like an increase of vehicle traffic in the neighborhood; inadequate water and sewer lines to service such a large development; potential for increased crime; and a desire to keep the rolling hills, ponds and trees intact.
During the meeting, Michigan Avenue resident Annette Windsor said she was concerned people buying the homes would not be able to afford their mortgages.
"Then we're gonna have all of these dilapidated trailer parks that we already have," she said. "He's going to build a housing allotment that nobody can afford."
Council is scheduled to vote on the request during its meeting after the public hearing. Its acceptance or rejection of the request must be agreed upon by "not less than 3/4 of the full membership of council," which means six members must agree.