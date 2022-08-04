MANSFIELD -- The long arm of the law sometimes is accompanied by a healthy cost.
A recent effort to return an accused murderer from Arizona back to Mansfield came with a price tag of more than $7,000, according to police Chief Keith Porch.
MANSFIELD -- The long arm of the law sometimes is accompanied by a healthy cost.
A recent effort to return an accused murderer from Arizona back to Mansfield came with a price tag of more than $7,000, according to police Chief Keith Porch.
"Normally, when we have suspects flee to other states, we typically would've had detectives go to that state and then transport them back by airfare," Porch told Mansfield City Council on Wednesday evening.
"But transporting prisoners back on airfare is next to impossible anymore. So you have to contract with this private organization, this U.S. Corrections, LLC," he said.
The total bill was more than $7,000, according to the chief, who said Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop agreed to pay one-third of the cost.
"(Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon) was going to pick up the other third, which I did not agree with. That is our case. That is our responsibility, which is why you see the $4,720 (bill) in front of you," the chief said.
The expense, which needed council approval in the form of a "then and now certificate" since it was incurred without a purchase order, will be paid from the the city's safety service fund.
In other actions on Wednesday, City Council:
-- approved a contract with the Ohio Dept. of Transportation to take over snowplowing duties on U.S. 30 within city limits. The agreement will pay ODOT about $107,000 annually to clear 35.63 lane miles of U.S. 30 and other smaller sections of state routes within the the city limits.
-- approved a subgrant agreement with Richland County that will allow county commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of a $5 million inclusive Sterkel Park "community park for all" on the city's south side.
-- approved about $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, though it declined Mayor Tim Theaker's request to set aside $1.2 million in employee bonuses and retention efforts and also $500,000 for a connecting path between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
-- honored city finance clerk Randi Allen upon her retirement Aug. 3 after 25 years of service to the community.
-- approved the final step toward levying special assessments for the improvement of Glenwood Boulevard and Parkwood Boulevard by sprinkling, mowing, sweeping, cleaning, etc., the grass plots or lawn strips in the middle of the boulevards.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.