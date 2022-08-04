Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch listens during a City Council meeting in June (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The long arm of the law sometimes is accompanied by a healthy cost.

A recent effort to return an accused murderer from Arizona back to Mansfield came with a price tag of more than $7,000, according to police Chief Keith Porch.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"