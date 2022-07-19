Shari Robertson

Recently retired Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson on Tuesday evening thanks Mansfield City Council members for supporting "our men and women in blue."

MANSFIELD -- Shari Robertson came to Mansfield City Council on Tuesday to be honored for her 28 years as a police officer in the city.

But before any council member could say a word, the recently retired captain thanked them for their support of the department.

