MANSFIELD -- Shari Robertson came to Mansfield City Council on Tuesday to be honored for her 28 years as a police officer in the city.
But before any council member could say a word, the recently retired captain thanked them for their support of the department.
"I can't express to you enough, how much of a privilege it's been for me to serve the city for 28 years," the 1985 Madison High School graduate said. "I truly care about the community. I had a chance to work in many different areas. There wasn't an area of the city I wasn't assigned to at one time," said Robertson, whose retirement became official July 7.
"I was fortunate enough to move up through the ranks and serve in another capacity as a supervisor. We have some great men and women on the department.
Fourth Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport said he was happy Robertson was able to retire while still young enough "to do whatever it is you want to do."
He said her talents would be missed, but added, "I realized you are who you are and I know you have trained the next person up. I do want to thank you for your service."
Third Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie said he remembered working with Robertson in the 1990s.
"We go way back. You don't look at the skin color. You just treat everyone the one the same ... like a human being. That was what really kept me going with you for those many years.
"I want to thank you for what you have done. We don't know if we can have another Shari in this department, but thank God that you have taught so many lives and trained up so many people, too," Akuchie said.
As 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns spoke, Robertson pointed out her father was a field training officer in the MPD when she began her career.
"Because of when you came into the department and where I was in my life, I got to witness a lot of really neat things during your career," Burns said.
"I think it's really a loss that our city is going to suffer because you have managed to balance the authority of your position and the compassion of being a human being towards these people," Burns said.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said she considered Robertson a friend.
"You are going to be missed here in the city, but I surely hope that I still get to see you on a regular basis, because I'll miss you as a friend. The legacy that you leave behind is one of true servant-leadership," Zader said.
Also on Tuesday, City Council unanimously:
-- accepted a gift from Chuck Hahn, owner of the downtown Cleveland Financial Group, for the maintenance of trees and shrubs on Fourth Street and Main Street. The gift includes maintenance, mulching and fertilization for the shrubs and trees.
-- approved improvements on Glenwood and Parkwood boulevards by sprinkling, mowing, sweeping, cleaning, etc., the grass plots or lawn strips in the middle of the boulevards. Property owners are assessed for the work.
-- approved spending $21,000 from the Downtown Improvements Fund for work on the recently completed free public parking lot at the corner of Park Avenue and Mulberry Street.
-- accepted $14,915.31 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services related to healthcare expenses for members of the Mansfield Fire Department. There is a local match for the grant.
-- accepted an $80,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General's Office to assist with the local opiate response team project. The grant, which requires no local match, will largely be used to pay for police overtime in the effort.
-- accepted a $166,481.26 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for METRICH operations. There is no local match for the annual grant, which is less than the organization has received in the past.
-- approved transferring $60,200 within the safety services fund for the purpose of training seven new police officers at North Central State College.
-- approved transferring $13,854 within the water fund to pay for removing fallen trees at Clear Fork Reservoir as the result of the powerful storms that raked the area on June 13.
-- approved appropriating $100,000 from the unappropriated parks and recreation fund for "various supplies."
-- approved the vacation of an unnamed alley south of Springmill Street and next to the property of 311 Prescott St. The alley vacation was sought by residents in the area.
