The Crider Road bridge over the Black Fork is scheduled to replaced at a cost of $2.3 million. (Richland County Engineer's Office photo)

MANSFIELD -- A $2 million bridge replacement on Crider Road over the Black Fork will be delayed after the lone bid for the work came in too high to be accepted.

Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved a request from county Engineer Adam Gove to rebid the project on a section of the road off Ohio 603 in Mifflin Township.

The Crider Road bridge connects Richland and Ashland counties. (Richland County Engineer's Office photo)

