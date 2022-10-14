mansfield water treatment plant

The Mansfield water treatment plant produced about 9.5 million gallons of water a day in 2021. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield residents went 17 years without a water rate increase before City Council approved a series of annual rate hikes that began in 2021.

Two years into those increases -- which Mayor Tim Theaker said were needed to pay for a $35 million water treatment plant and to maintain the city's aging water distribution system -- the administration has its hand out again.

Download PDF Water rate increase

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"