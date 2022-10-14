MANSFIELD -- Mansfield residents went 17 years without a water rate increase before City Council approved a series of annual rate hikes that began in 2021.
Two years into those increases -- which Mayor Tim Theaker said were needed to pay for a $35 million water treatment plant and to maintain the city's aging water distribution system -- the administration has its hand out again.
On Tuesday, the city administration is expected to unveil a plan to local lawmakers that will increase rates by eliminating the lowest usage tier and adding something the administration calls "readiness to serve" monthly charges.
The rate hike request comes even as the city tries to complete a $17 million city-wide water meter replacement program that the administration said was rolled out to increase revenues by more accurately measuring water usage.
City Council approved the water meter replacement program in May 2019. The work was slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and about 6 percent of the meters still need to be replaced, according to city engineer Bob Bianchi.
Public Works Director Dave Remy declined to answer specific questions related to the planned increase, saying the administration will present its proposal to City Council on Tuesday, likely during a public utilities committee meeting at 6 p.m.
Remy, who told Richland Source in May the city didn't know how much water it's billing residents for due to software compatibility issues between the two private companies involved in the process, said the city's ordinances give the administration authority to "examine and review" water rates every two years.
"The city administration has taken a very long and serious look at our water supply system and the cost of maintaining it and after a lot of deep contemplation and discussion have determined that in order to sustain, re-build where necessity demands, and maintain supplying our residence with good quality water, water rates need to be increased beyond those that were enacted beginning in 2021," Remy said in an emailed response.
The public works director, who told council two years ago the city had a lower water rate than Ohio cities of comparable size, said all answers will be forthcoming Tuesday.
Council members will likely have questions since lawmakers reluctantly approved increases two years ago.
Former 3rd Ward Councilman Jon Van Harlingen, the long-time chair of the finance committee, frequently sounded the alarm about the city's water and sewer funds, especially during discussions about the water meter replacement program, a proposed dry dam and more.
Council approved in September 20021 spending $1.5 million from the sewer fund for the engineering and design of the dry dam, a project aimed at removing 106 acres of homes and businesses from the city's north end flood plain.
In May 2021, Van Harlingen said the city had taken on an additional $50.6 million in water and sewer fund bond debt in recent years, including $10 million for state-mandated improvements at the wastewater treatment plant and $35 million for state-mandated improvements at the water treatment plant.
"The administration has planned a very detailed and well thought-out presentation setting forth the reasons and rationale for said rate increase to be given to City Council (on Tuesday)," Remy said.
"While we appreciate (Richland Source's) questions, we feel that all of your questions and more will come forth during that council session and that in fairness to all, and especially to members of council who have to make the final decision, answers to your questions and others can be provided at that time so that there is one unified and common response to any all questions and concerns," he said.
The additional revenue is needed to maintain the city's water system, according to Bianchi, who estimated it would generate about $3.2 million in additional revenue each year.
"It's a very difficult decision that has to be made," Bianchi said. "We have no choice but to present this to City Council."
The change, which council is scheduled to vote on Dec. 6, would eliminate the lowest tier of water rates, based on usage, and move those users into a higher rate.
Under current laws, residents are billed at a lower rate for the first 3,000 gallons of water (or 400 cubic feet) used. They are then billed at a higher rate for the next 34,500 gallons (or 4,600 cubic feet).
With the city's new proposal, the lower tier will be eliminated and residents will be billed at the higher rate for all gallons (or cubic feet) of water used.
To cite one example, with the rate hike already scheduled to take place starting Jan. 1, a family using 5,000 gallons of water would be billed about $22.92. If council approves the proposal, that same family would be billed $27.71 for the same 5,000 gallons, an increase of about 20 percent.
On average, in the United States, water use at home (water from the tap, toilet, laundry, dishwasher, shower, etc.), adds up to about 60 gallons per person per day, according to the website www.watercalculator.org.
Based on that, a family of four in Mansfield would use about 7,200 gallons of water in a month. Under the current law, the family would be billed about $35.11 for water. With the proposed increase, that would elevate to $39.90.
In addition to simple water charges, Mansfield residents also pay a monthly meter service charge, which will also increase in 2023. The proposal now would add a "readiness to serve charge," which is based on meter size. The lowest new charge would be $10.93 per month, according to the legislation.
"Our water system is aging and we have some water lines over 100 years old," Bianchi said. "We looked at expenses, we looked at revenues, we looked at capital needs and determined are we going to be able to do the things we need to do to maintain our system with the current (water) rate structure?
"We are not," Bianchi said.