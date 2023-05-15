Mansfield City Council on Tuesday will likely vote to accept a $20,000 donation from the Richland Community Development Group Inc. for the police department's canine donation fund. Above, K-9 Denise works during a demonstration in September 2022, along with handler Officer Korey Kaufman. Denise retired in November, leaving the city with two working K-9 teams. (Richland Source file photo)
During his tenure at Clearfork Reservoir, Foster completed watercraft officer training.
-- vote to increase the pay grade of a Clearfork Reservoir maintenance technician position.
-- discuss a proposal to spend $256,042.24 to purchase four 2023 Dodge Durango Pursuit AWD vehicles for the police department. The city's budget appropriated $186,498 for the purchase, which will be combined with $69,544.22 remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds that council previously approved for vehicles.
The vehicles will be purchased from the Jim Shorkey Auto Group in North Huntingdon, Penn.
Council has four committee meetings scheduled Tuesday: finance at 6:25 p.m., employee relations at 6:30 p.m., parks at 6:35 p.m. and safety at 6:45 p.m.
Council's caucus is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately thereafter.
