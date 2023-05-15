Mansfield police K-9

Mansfield City Council on Tuesday will likely vote to accept a $20,000 donation from the Richland Community Development Group Inc. for the police department's canine donation fund. Above, K-9 Denise works during a demonstration in September 2022, along with handler Officer Korey Kaufman. Denise retired in November, leaving the city with two working K-9 teams. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday night will likely accept a $20,000 donation for the police department K-9 fund from the Richland Community Development Group Inc.

But that money won't be be used to purchase a new dog and provide training until manpower improves for the short-staffed department, according to Chief Keith Porch.

Download PDF Pending legislation

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"