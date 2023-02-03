MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced the winners of the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards.
The winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held on Feb. 15.
The RCDG Economic Excellence Awards highlight businesses, individuals, or organizations that have a significant impact on the growth and development of the local economy.
The 2023 award winners are Dan Lew, Snow Trails, and Angela Phillips.
The surprise recipient of the Chairman’s Award will also be announced during the event. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to community service in the Richland County region. One outstanding woman in our community will also be honored with the ATHENA award, sponsored by Park National Bank.
This award highlights a woman who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. The nominations are reviewed by a panel of past ATHENA Award recipients.
The Chamber will also honor Doug Versaw as the retiring convener of the Mansfield Beautification Sector for RCDG after 13 years of leadership.
One final award will be Ambassador of the Year, awarded to an individual whose time and efforts promoted the Chamber and went above and beyond the call of duty.
The event will be held on February 15, 2023 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. A cocktail hour kicks off at 5:30pm and dinner will be served at 6:30pm. Tickets and sponsorship packages are also available.