Stephanie Zader

Mansfield City Council At-large member Stephanie Zader on Tuesday questions proposed changes in the city's codes and permits department personnel.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council had a litany of questions Tuesday evening about a proposal to reorganize personnel in the codes and permits department.

When local lawmakers weren't getting the answers they wanted, they simply decided to delay a vote on the matter until their next meeting Oct. 4.

Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker tells City Council members that budget restrictions prevent hiring more housing inspectors.
Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport expresses doubts about proposed changes in the city's codes and permits department.

