Preliminary tunnel plan

A preliminary drawing of how a planned bike trail connector project could include a tunnel beneath Trimble Road in Mansfield. (City of Mansfield engineer's office drawing)

MANSFIELD -- A proposed $800,000 tunnel beneath a four-lane section of Trimble Road would eliminate a significant potential safety hazard along a planned bike trail connector project.

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi said Tuesday the 100-foot long underground passage would eliminate the possibility of vehicles colliding with bicycles and/or pedestrians on a connector that will link the B&O Bike Trail and the sidewalk on the east side of Trimble Road.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"