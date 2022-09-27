Darrell Banks

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks, a former Bellville mayor, discusses a sewer project in the village on Tuesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Former Bellville Mayor Darrell Banks knows a little bit about southern Richland County.

Now a Richland County commissioner, Banks, along with fellow commissioners Tony Vero and Cliff Mears, on Tuesday approved a "significant" sanitary sewer infrastructure proposal for the village that will open the door to additional economic development.

