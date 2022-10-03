lloyd02.jpg

Lloyd Rebar Company team members bend rebar in the Shelby warehouse. Lloyd Rebar has been awarded the first release from Intel for its new facility between Johnstown and New Albany.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

SHELBY — Most children don’t think of rebar fabrication as their dream job. But Lloyd Rebar Company president Jared Mawhorr knows working with robotics could make steel manufacturing and construction more interesting to young people.

“Students do say ‘I want to run robotics,’ so to be able to bring something that’s a long-term job for them straight out of high school has been fun,” Mawhorr said.

Lloyd Rebar Shelby facility

1 of 7

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags