Chris Knapton, director of development administration for Moment Development, answers questions from Ontario Planning Commission Nov. 1. Planning commission voted to send Moment Development's planned unit development proposal to City Council for a first reading Nov. 16.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Moment Development Founder and Principal Ohm Patel doesn’t let city zoning limit his ideas or business proposals.

“The city has a plan for how they want to see their city grow, and while zoning is a direction, there’s always opportunities,” he said. “We feel like, with zoning, it’s about making a case to a municipality that really progresses the community in the right direction.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

