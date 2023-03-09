ONTARIO — Richland County residents could be a short drive away from ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard if Ontario City Council approves a variance request submitted to the planning commission Wednesday afternoon.
Planning commission members unanimously voted to forward the variance request to build a Culver’s restaurant at 1364 N. Lexington-Springmill Road. The property is currently a wooded area located north of BellStores and across the street from Meijer.
Matt Cole, a representative for ODW Management, which submitted paperwork for the variance request, explained the lot is currently used as residential property.
“We reached out to the neighbors to the east to see if they would sell us a slice, but they said no,” Cole said.
Ontario’s zoning codes require 20 feet of distance between property lines for business zones. ODW Management is requesting a variance for 16 feet of distance between the edge of the Culver’s parking lot and eastern property line.
The filed paperwork states if this variance request is granted, it would help builders maintain required space at the restaurant’s entrance and in driving aisles.
Cole said the person purchasing the property hopes to close the deal by April, so he would like to have site plan approval by then. The proposal states the Culver’s restaurant would be built on 1.22 acres with 68 parking spaces.
If plans are approved, the restaurant would be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., though Cole noted he doesn't have a construction timeline in mind yet.
Zoning Inspector Michael Morton said he doesn’t know if the variance request will pass through City Council.
The closest Culver’s restaurants to Mansfield are located in Findlay, Medina and Canton.
Also in Wednesday’s meeting, planning commission members tabled a request from Oxyrase president and founder James Copeland to rezone land parcels near his business.
Oxyrase is located in PR Machine Works’ former property at 3000 Park Ave. West. The business is a biotechnology manufacturer that creates antioxidants often used to prolong the shelf life of foods.
Copeland said his business is growing and he wants to rezone parcels from business to light industrial.
Zoning Inspector Michael Morton said the city of Ontario doesn’t have a light industrial code, so the city would have to approve a general industrial zone for Copeland’s request.
“If we rezone it and they close and sell the place, then something noisier could move in,” Morton said.
Law director Andrew Medwid said most of the buildings surrounding Oxyrase are residences, so he was also concerned about noise and traffic flow if the planning commission approved the rezone request.
Morton said commission members can discuss Copeland’s request again at its next meeting on April 12.
