Matt Cole, a representative for ODW Management, presents the Culver's restaurant proposal to Ontario Planning Commission members March 8.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Richland County residents could be a short drive away from ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard if Ontario City Council approves a variance request submitted to the planning commission Wednesday afternoon.

Planning commission members unanimously voted to forward the variance request to build a Culver’s restaurant at 1364 N. Lexington-Springmill Road. The property is currently a wooded area located north of BellStores and across the street from Meijer.

