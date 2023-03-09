ontarioplanning0308.jpeg

Matt Cole, a representative for ODW Management, presents the Culver's restaurant proposal to Ontario Planning Commission members March 8.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Richland County residents could soon be a short drive away from ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard.

culversproposal.jpg

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags